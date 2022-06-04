Cops ID NYC suspect in unprovoked stabbing near MSG

The twisted attacker arrested for an unprovoked stabbing outside a pub near Madison Square Garden has been identified as David Helles, 36, of the Bronx, police said Saturday.

The 25-year-old victim was stabbed in the neck after Friday night’s Rangers game as he sat in the outdoor seating area of Féile, an Irish pub at 131 West 33rd Street about a block away from the Garden, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he is recovering with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Helles was charged with two counts of assault, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon, disorderly conduct and harassment, an NYPD spokeswoman said.