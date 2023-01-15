Cops help deliver baby in NYC couple’s living room

Three cops had an experience they won’t soon forget when they arrived at a Queens home last week and found a mom-to-be in labor in the living room, they told The Post.

The NYPD officers sprang into action and helped deliver the baby boy right there.

“They are angels,” said Justin Clausell, 25, the infant’s dad.

NYPD Officer Kevin Kelland recalled arriving at the door to the Jamaica home around 1 p.m. Wednesday to answer an emergency call there.

“The first thing I heard was screaming that led me exactly to where she was in the house,” he said of mom-to-be Sade James, 21.

“I reassured her that everything was going to be OK,” the 103 Precinct officer said. “And I asked her when was the last contraction, how frequent were they and how long did they last to try to determine how far along she was in labor. As soon as I visually saw the head, at that point, I knew we weren’t making the ambulance.”

Police responded to a call and discovered Sade James in labor.

Clausell said he and James were also surprised by the impending birth at home.

They had gone to the hospital Tuesday but were told the mom was only 1 centimeter dilated and to go home to wait till she was further along.

But things moved quickly Wednesday morning, and as Clausell tried to get James into the car during contractions in the afternoon, her water broke, he said.

“She was like, ‘I can’t move,’ ” Clausell said. ” ‘I feel like the baby’s coming right now.’ I said, ‘The baby can’t be coming right now.’ ”

The officers got Sade James into their cruiser when her water broke.

Two other 103 Precinct officers who arrived after Kelland, Justin Rodriguez, 34, and Christian Mele, 42, both talked to James to reassure her while also monitoring her contractions.

“We all have previous EMS experience and also training from the Police Department,” said Rodriguez, who has been with the force for two years. “So we just got to work.”

Mele said the baby’s head was out when the two officers arrived.

Sade James and the baby’s father, Justin Clausell.

“I told her she’s doing great, she’s breathing great,” Mele said. “Justin took the helm right away, giving commands.”

Rodriguez, who was a paramedic for 14 years, said, “We told her she needed to push every time she felt a contraction and that we’re there to get the baby out safely.”

Meanwhile, Kelland got ready to play catcher.

“I got into position to help receive the child,” he said. “In approximately 4 to 5 minutes after arriving on the scene, we delivered a baby boy.”

The mom’s dad, grandpa, uncle and other family members were in the home at the time.

The uncle gave one of them a “huge bear hug,” they said.

All three officers went to the hospital Thursday morning to visit the family, including newborn Syre Jeremiah Clausell.

The new dad said he was impressed with how quickly the officers got there and how knowledgeable they were about child birth.

“They are angels to us,” he said.