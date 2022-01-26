Cops bust suspect who allegedly killed man in NYC bar

The suspect who allegedly gunned down another man during a bathroom squabble in an unlicensed Bronx bar last year has been nabbed, police said.

Damon Bailey, 40, was busted Tuesday in connection to the deadly May 9 shooting of Shamar Watt, 30, caught on surveillance video, police said.

The two men were waiting to use the unisex bathroom inside the crowded hotspot on Third Avenue near East 184th Street in Belmont when Watt let two women cut in front of them in line, police said.

After the women come out, Bailey and Watt argued about who was next, cops said.

Moments later, the gunman walked up to Watt on the dance floor and fired twice at “near-point-blank range,” striking him in the head, according to police.

Watt died two days later at Saint Barnabas Hospital, police said.

Bailey was charged with murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a firearm, cops said.

The moment of the shooting was captured on video surveillance footage. DCPI

Bailey has seven prior arrests dating back to 1998, according to authorities.