Cops bust serial groper Damien Bieza Rendon

A 20-year-old sushi bar worker accused of assaulting women on the Upper East Side was busted early Saturday as he was about to grope his fifth female victim this summer, sources said.

Police arrested Damien Bieza Rendon at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday in front of 11 East 104th St.

He’s facing charges on four assaults, including a case in June in which he licked his victim’s breast and in another when he pulled down a woman’s pants, cop sources said.

When cops took the suspect — who was donning a surgical mask — into custody, he allegedly said, “All I did was touch them,” sources told The Post.

Police ID’d Rendon — who hails from Mexico — from his Adidas bag, the NYPD sources said.

It was June 28 when the accused came up from behind a 22-year-old woman walking eastbound on East 89th Street, pulled her blouse down off her shoulders and placed his mouth on her left breast before running off, police said. The victim declined medical attention.

The NYPD on Friday had released a surveillance photo and video of the 6-feet-tall suspect taken from the 89th Street location.