Cops bust alleged NYC subway stabber for unprovoked attacks

Police busted a 26-year-old Brooklyn man for a pair of savage stabbings of subway riders in the last two weeks.

Denzel Hodge of 715 Miller Ave. in East New York was arrested Friday night and charged with assault, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and harassment, police said.

He is accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman in the back at the Crescent Street J and Z station in Cypress Hills at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday, in what police said was an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

On Feb. 19, Hodge is alleged to have punched a 20-year-old woman in the back in another random attack on the northbound platform at the Van Siclen Avenue 3 train station in East New York at 2:50 p.m., police said.

Police said the two then exchanged words, and Hodge is alleged to have pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim three times in the stomach. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Hodge is accused of stabbing a 77-year-old woman and a 20-year-old woman. DCPI

The assault came during a violent weekend in the subway system that saw at least seven straphangers attacked, including a man who narrowly escaped an assailant swinging an ax.

The terrifying incidents came after Mayor Eric Adams announced a subway safety plan to remove the mentally ill and homeless from the transit system and get them treatment or housing.

Arraignment information for Hodge was not immediately available.