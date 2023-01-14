Cops arrest wanted NYC murder suspect Dayshawn Vaughns in Georgia

A second suspect has been arrested in a Fourth of July Brooklyn deli shooting that left two young men dead and another wounded, police said.

The accused killer, Dayshawn Vaughns, 22, of Queens, was nabbed in Georgia, cops said.

Vaughns was arrested Thursday, according to Georgia authorities, who said investigators with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s office, Deputy U.S. Marshals, and NYPD detectives set up surveillance around a home they suspected the fugitive used.

Vaughns and a second suspected gunman, Malachi Kirkland, are accused of opening fire inside the Raspberry Deli on Loring Ave. near Drew Street in East New York at about 11:35 p.m. on July 4, cops said.

Sulaiman Odunfa, 21, was shot in the head and died at the scene. Amir Green, 23, was fatally shot in the neck and died at Brookdale Hospital. A third victim, an 18-year-old man, survived after being shot in the torso, cops said.

22-year-old Dayshawn Vaughns was arrested in connection to the Fourth of July Brooklyn deli shooting that left two dead and one wounded. Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Video obtained by The Post at the time shows bullets flying in the bodega and two men shooting wildly, with one of them firing over a store shelf before ducking into a back room.

Alleged accomplice Kirkland was collared a day after the deadly incident, one of at least 14 shootings in the Big Apple on the Fourth of July, police said. He was charged with murder and attempted murder, authorities said.

The NYPD announced the Vaughns murder arrest Friday night.