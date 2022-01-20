The Hamden Journal

Cop, suspect shot in NYC during search warrant: police sources

An NYPD police officer and a suspect were shot on Staten Island early Thursday, police sources said.

Police were executing a search warrant at an address on Rockne Street between Ellwood Avenue and Villa Nova Street in Heartland Village around 6 a.m. when a suspect appeared to have fired through the door, striking the cop, the sources said.

Cops fired back at the suspect, striking him, according to the sources.

The officer was taken to Staten Island University North Hospital and described as “conscious and alert,” the sources said.

The extent of the suspect’s injuries were not immediately clear.

The incident comes two days after both a cop and a suspect were shot in the Bronx, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

