Cop maced while subduing intruder at NYPD station: sources

A crazed intruder jumped over the front desk at the NYPD’s substation in Times Square – and an officer was maced while trying to arrest him, police sources said.

The suspect, described as in his 40s, barged into the station at 43rd Street and Broadway around 10:50 a.m. and flew into a rage – leaping over the desk, according to the sources.

The officers there notified additional cops stationed nearby, the sources said.

As cops attempted to subdue the man, one of the officers injured his right hand and another was maced, according to the sources.

It is unclear whether the suspect pepper-sprayed the officer, or the cop’s own spray somehow discharged during the struggle.

Both cops were taken to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation.

The suspect was taken to the Midtown South station house, where charges are pending against him, according to the sources.