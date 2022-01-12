Cop-impersonating robbers busted in NYC cocaine, cash heist: feds

A trio of police-impersonating robbers tried to rob a suspected Bronx drug dealer of $160,000 and three kilograms of cocaine in a home-invasion robbery Tuesday – but were busted by responding cops, authorities said.

Rashiem Council, Paris Fulton and Terrence McKee, donned fake law enforcement uniforms when they raided the alleged drug dealer’s apartment on East 178th Street near Clinton Avenue in Crotona around 5:45 a.m., police and federal authorities said.

The trio handcuffed Michael Garcia, and grabbed the loot and stash of cocaine, according to a criminal complaint unsealed in Manhattan federal court.

They then led Garcia down the hall to the elevator and rode down to the lobby, authorities said.

When the doors opened, a number of NYPD cops who responded to a 911 call about the robbery spotted the group and asked them what law enforcement agency they were from.

Council, Fulton and McKee responded that they were going to meet their sergeant outside — but then took off running, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a press release.

Garcia, the accused drug dealer, also ran off. All four of the suspects were arrested soon after.

“Such brazen and dangerous conduct will not be tolerated,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement after the bust. “Thanks to the work of the NYPD and federal law enforcement, these defendants face significant federal charges for their alleged crimes.”

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell added: “Today’s criminal complaint once again highlights the NYPD’s swift work to neutralize the most violent elements of an alleged narcotics enterprise.”