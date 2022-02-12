Cop-hating councilwoman blocks Twitter critics

Woke City Councilwoman Kristin Richardson Jordan, who held a controversial vigil for a cop-killing maniac alongside the two detectives he slaughtered, blocked Twitter users who criticized her, a possible violation of their First Amendment rights, a free speech expert told The Post.

Jordan, a Democratic socialist who took office representing Harlem in January, had already earned scorn by tweeting her condolences both to the families of slain cops Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, as well as their killer — who died after being shot by a third officer as he tried to escape. She advocates for “radical love” and the “abolition” of police.

She posted video of her poorly attended Feb. 3 “healing vigil for the village of Harlem,” writing, “We hold space for all lives lost.”

Her post quickly sparked a firestorm of criticism.

“A little self awareness? Look around. Where are your community members? Don’t blame the weather. Ppl come out for what they believe in. Just look at PO Rivera & PO Mora’s funerals. Freezing cold, packed w people paying respects. You’re alone at this vigil for a reason. Shameful,” Melanie Wesslock tweeted.

Wesslock said she was then blocked by Jordan for the comment.

“I really felt like having a vigil for the murderer of two cop, she was trying to push buttons. It’s completely distasteful,” Wesslock said.

Another Twitter user who calls himself @bowtieguyNYC, tweeted “Including a felon that shot two cops. Why include him?”

He then tweeted he, too, was blocked by Jordan.

Jordan blocked several Twitter users who took issue with the vigil. LightRocket via Getty Images

Other politicians, ranging from former President Trump to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have gotten into hot water for blocking constituents from their Twitter accounts.

“As a general matter … public officials are bound by the First Amendment and have to allow speech in a forum, including speech that’s critical of them,” said Katie Fallow, senior counsel at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University.

The Institute sued Trump for blocking Twitter users and ripped AOC for doing the same.

Fallow said if the social media account is used to carry out an official’s duties including soliciting input from constituents or talking about policy, it’s considered an official account.

Jordan recently started an ‘official’ Twitter account — after she was asked about blocking critics. Kristin4Harlem/Twitter

She said labeling an account as “personal” might not matter if the content veered toward the official.

Jordan has communicated with constituents from the account and posted information on her agenda, office hours and official events.

She did not respond to a request for comment. “Councilmember Richardson Jordan’s responsibility is to advocate for Harlem’s constituents, not to accept violent attacks from trolls on her personal social media accounts,” her spokeswoman Gaia Bethea said.

Bethea said Jordan had an official Twitter account, @CouncilwomanKrj. The account appears to have been started Friday — after The Post asked her about blocking anyone critical of her.