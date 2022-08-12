Convicted ID thief Guy Cuomo worried reputation hurt by Andrew Cuomo

Even a convicted identity thief didn’t want the taint of disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo rubbing off on him!

Guy Cuomo – who was sentenced this week to 45 months in federal prison – got so concerned about it at his 2021 federal trial that he pushed his lawyer Justin de Armas to get a judge to let jurors know he had nothing to do with the disgraced three-term governor, the Times Union reported Friday.

“There are people out there that would associate that, somehow hold it against him. I mean, it’s completely irrational,” Senior US Judge Thomas McAvoy of the Northern District of New York, said in his chambers, who the Albany newspaper reports appeared OK with the idea of telling jurors.

Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid multiple scandals that include alleged sexual misconduct and a cover-up of COVID-19 deaths among nursing home residents, which Cuomo has denied.

A prosecutor apparently had no opposition to the idea either of informing jurors that Guy had no relation to Andrew Cuomo, but it remains unclear whether jurors ever heard anything on the matter during the five-day trial.

Andrew Cuomo resigned last year amid a sexual harassment scandal. Matthew McDermott

De Armas did not return messages seeking comment Friday.

Guy Cuomo faces years in federal prison after getting convicted last November in relation to an alleged identity theft ring that personal information of New Yorkers taken from the New York State Department of Labor.

The Maryland native and co-conspirators would apply online for unemployment insurance using details obtained from a company where he worked called Paymerica Corporation, which research debtors on behalf of collectors, prosecutors say.

A press release states Paymerica made nearly $1 million off the scheme, prosecutors say affected up to 200,000 people across the country.

Cuomo is also accused of covering up COVID deaths in the state’s nursing homes. Helayne Seidman

Those damning details, however, did not stop Guy Cuomo from hoping in vain that he might somehow walk free if only a judge would tell jurors at his 2021 that he wasn’t related to Andrew Cuomo.

“That would make Guy happy,” DeArmas reportedly told McAvoy.

The former governor has denied allegations of sexual harassment by multiple women detailed in blockbuster reports released by investigators working for the Assembly and state Attorney General Letitia James.

An Andrew Cuomo rep called Guy Cuomo’s goal “the dumbest thing ever heard.” Matthew McDermott

Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit this week against James asking taxpayers to cover legal costs as he continues efforts to clear his name in the court of public opinion.

“It’s the dumbest thing ever heard but not the dumbest thing I’ve read in the paper,” Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi told The Post Friday about efforts by Guy Cuomo to distance himself from the former governor.

“But Cuomo clearly equals clicks,” Azzopardi added.