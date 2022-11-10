Controversial tent city for asylum seekers on NYC’s Randall’s Island closing next week

The controversial tent city housing migrants on Randall’s Island is set to close next week, The Post has confirmed.

The single adult men who have been living at the makeshift complex, which was open for just over a month, will be moved to the Watson Hotel in Manhattan, according to an email to councilmembers obtained by The Post.

“This site was always intended to be temporary-and the City believes that the Watson Hotel HERRC is the most effective and efficient option for single adult men,” the email reads.

The 600-room hotel will start checking in the men starting next Monday and the tent facility is set to close next Wednesday, a source said.

“It will take another couple of weeks for the structure to be completely taken down.”

The National Guard, which was called in to help deal with the influx of migrants from Texas, was told to expect to close the site down by Nov. 16, sources said.

The temporary housing was set up last month to screen the busloads of asylum seekers before moving them into the city’s shelter system.