Construction worker stabbed and robbed outside NYC CVS

A construction worker was doused with possible bleach and stabbed twice after he rebuffed a panhandler in Times Square, new video shows.

The worker, 41, was walking into a CVS on Broadway near West 40th Street around 8:30 p.m. Friday when a woman asked him for money, cops said.

He told the panhandler to “f–k off,” police said.

When he left the store, the woman confronted him, saying, “Do you remember what you said to me?” authorities said.

Then a man who was with the woman tossed a liquid, possibly bleach, at the man’s face, cops said.

The victim fell to the ground as he struggled with the suspect, footage shows.

The man then got down on the ground and stabbed the victim twice in his back, the clip shows.

He then grabbed the worker’s Samsung tablet, worth $340, cops said.

The victim fled for his safety – and both the assailant and the panhandler ran off, police said. They remained at large Wednesday.

The victim, who was in stable condition, later sought treatment for his stab wounds.