Conservative TV host Joe Pinion takes aim at Chuck Schumer’s NY Senate seat

Conservative political commentator Joe Pinion is throwing his hat in the ring to run for US Senate against powerful incumbent Chuck Schumer — the Democratic majority leader from New York who is seeking a fifth term, The Post has learned.

Pinion told Republican County chairs from across the state on Friday that he’s running, GOP sources said.

A source close to the Pinion campaign confirmed he will officially announce his campaign in the coming weeks and file papers with the Federal Elections Commission. He will have more to say then.

A businessman, Pinion, 38, has his own show on right-leaning Newsmax, “The Saturday Agenda.”

In his most recent show, Pinion targeted Schumer.

He pulled up a clip of Schumer saying in 2005 that eliminating the Senate filibuster would be a “doomsday for democracy.”

Now, Schumer wants to eliminate or curb the 60-vote filibuster rule while Democrats hold a slim majority and want to ram through their agenda.

A Schumer spokesman declined comment.

But first Pinion could face a primary from Albanian immigrant Aleksander Mici, a Bronx resident and lawyer.

Pinion graduated from the Horace Mann School and Colgate University, where he starred on the football team.

He ran for state Assembly in Yonkers in 2018, losing to Democrat Nader Sayegh.

The GOP leadership is enthused about Pinion’s candidacy. An African-American, GOP source says he could have broad appeal at a time when Republicans are struggling to attract minority voters.

“We are very excited about what Joe brings to this race and his ability to expand our Party. He is a young dynamo with a national network, and as a self-made man,” said state Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy.

“He understands how the failed Biden-Schumer policies are crushing New Yorkers. While Chuck Schumer has been busy playing national politics, he’s about to get a reality check here at home.”