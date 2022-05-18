Connecticut teen arrested in stabbing death of James McGrath

A Connecticut teenager has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of Fairfield Prep student James McGrath, police said Wednesday.

The teen, identified by Shelton police as a 16-year-old from Milford, was taken into custody early Wednesday on charges of murder and three counts of first-degree assault.

The juvenile suspect, who is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, was ordered held on $2 million bond, police said in a statement.

Reached for comment Wednesday on the arrest, McGrath’s father said he was too emotional to speak.

“Just give me a little time to process everything,” Kevin McGrath told The Post.

Shelton detectives are “still actively” investigating the Saturday incident outside a home where four teenagers were found stabbed. They were rushed to a hospital, where McGrath, a 17-year-old junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School, died from his injuries. The other three teens, who survived, have spoken to Shelton police, WTIC reported.

McGrath, better known as Jimmy, played lacrosse and football at the school, according to his obituary.

The three other teens stabbed outside the home survived. FOX61

“Many described Jim as a wonderfully happy person with a big heart who was a loving friend to many,” the obit read. “He loved his school, Fairfield Prep, and he excelled as an athlete in every sport he chose.”

More than 1,000 people attended a private prayer service Sunday at Fairfield Prep, where the school’s president addressed students and staffers, the Connecticut Post reported.

“May God bless Jimmy McGrath, Class of 2023, forever a man for others, forever a son of Fairfield Prep,” president Christian Cashman said.

James McGrath played lacrosse and football at Fairfield Prep. Fairfield Prep

More than 1,000 people attended a private prayer service Sunday at Fairfield Prep. Google Maps

An online fundraiser set up in McGrath’s memory had eclipsed $109,000 as of Wednesday.

A funeral will be held for McGrath at St. Theresa Church in Trumbull at 11 a.m. Friday, with a private interment to follow. A walk-through visitation will be held a day earlier at the Egan Chapel of Saint Ignatius of Loyola at Fairfield University.