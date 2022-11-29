Connecticut socialite Hadley Palmer sentenced on voyeurism charges

A wealthy Connecticut woman went from socialite to registered sex offender Tuesday when she was slapped with a one-year prison sentence for secretly filming a minor and other people at her ritzy seaside mansion.

Hadley Palmer, 54, will have to spend 10 years on the sex-offender registry and 20 years on probation after copping a plea deal and admitting to the charges in January — even as details of her case have mysteriously been kept from public view.

Palmer didn’t speak at her sentencing in Stamford Superior Court except to answer “yes” and “no” questions but her lawyer called the punishment just.

“She’s taken responsibility for her actions,” defense attorney Michael Meehan said of Palmer, who already did 90 days behind bars. “This is a very caring, loving and sincere human being.”

Socialite Hadley Palmer will have to spend 10 years on the sex-offender registry and 20 years on probation. Greenwich Police Department

Hadley Palmer will have to register as a sex offender for 10 years. AP

Palmer, a mother of four who comes from a wealthy family, admitted she filmed people who were naked or in their underwear from 2017-18 with the “intent to arouse or satisfy the sexual desire of such person [Palmer] or any other person.”

Despite pleading guilty on Jan. 19 to three counts of voyeurism and risk of injury to a minor, further details of the accusations against her remain shrouded in mystery.

Palmer’s case file remains sealed in a move open-government advocates called highly unusual. The Associated Press argued that Palmer’s records could have been made public with the names of victims redacted or changed to fake names to protect their privacy, as is typical with Connecticut sex-crime cases.

Hadley Palmer pictured with husband Bradley Palmer, who she is reportedly divorcing. Patrick McMullan/PMC

But Judge John Blawie sided to keep the details of the case largely out of public view, although he rejected a defense request to close to the court during portions of the sentencing and trial, the AP reported.

Palmer was arrested in October 2021 and she was quickly accepted into an accelerated rehabilitation program, which requires cases be sealed. But the charges against her were so serious she should’ve been ineligible for the program, according to the AP.

The two highest charges against her – employing a minor in an obscene performance and possession of child pornography – were dropped as part of her plea deal.

Palmer is the daughter of hedge fund founder Jerrold Fine and is in the process of divorcing venture capitalist Bradley Palmer.

With Post wires