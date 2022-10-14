Connecticut cops Dustin Demonte and Alex Hamzy remembered as heroes

The Connecticut police officers fatally gunned down in a suspected ambush were remembered as “incredible, remarkable men” at a vigil where about 1,000 mourners reportedly poured into a local school to honor the slain cops.

Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were both killed and Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was seriously wounded Wednesday night when responding to a possible hoax domestic call, according to authorities.

The man who allegedly opened fire on the cops, Nicholas Brutcher, was killed by police at the scene. The alleged gunman’s younger brother, Nathaniel was wounded in the shootout, police said. It’s unclear if he also shot at officers or was a bystander or victim.

During the vigil for the fallen officers, Bristol Police Chief Brian Gould said the two heroes exceled on the job and cared about their community.

Demonte had a profound effect on the area’s youth as a school resource officer and received a number of awards, Gould noted. He was a husband and father of two with another child on the way, the police chief said.

Officer Alex Hamzy.

Officer Alec Iurato.

Sgt. Dustin Demonte.





Hamzy, also a husband, was a local kid who graduated from Bristol Eastern High School –where the vigil was held – in 2006 and also received numerous recognitions for his police work, said Gould.

“They were incredible, remarkable men,” he said during the somber event that was streamed by WFSB. “They showed up, they answered the call of service. They thought they were going somewhere to give help and their lives were needlessly taken and another seriously injured.”

Gould said the police department would get through this unimaginable tragedy with community support and vowed to the families of the slain officers they will not be forgotten.

Demonte’s sister, Makayla Demonte, told CT Insider her brother had “so many amazing qualities” and was loved by everyone.

An officer wounded in the attack was discharged from the hospital Thursday morning following his surgery. Douglas Healey

“He was overall an amazing person,” she said. “He loved his job. He would pick up extra shifts just because he liked working.”

Tami McBreairty, who has known Hamzy since he was 5-years-old, called him “a warrior for his community.”

“He is an awesome man and a great asset to the community from a great family,” McBreairty said, according to CT Insider.

Hamzy planned to celebrate his first wedding anniversary Friday, the news outlet reported.

Hamzy was on the force for a decade and Demonte was with the department for a decade, WTNH reported.

Memorial Service at Bristol High School on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 Douglas Healey

The Bristol cops were responding to a 911 call about a domestic dispute at around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, but when they arrived, Nicholas Brutcher was ready with an AR-style gun, according to NBC Connecticut, citing sources.

The wounded officer, Alec Iurato, was discharged from the hospital Thursday morning after he underwent surgery.

Brutcher was described as a beer-guzzling divorced dad of two who liked guns and was described by neighbors Thursday as the “rowdy one.”