Connecticut boy Dominick Krankall whose face was burned thanks first responders

The 6-year-old Connecticut boy whose face was severely burned by a bully who allegedly threw a flaming tennis ball at him hung a heartfelt sign from his hospital room window Thursday, thanking first responders for coming to his rescue.

Dominick Krankall can be seen with his face wrapped in a full mask of gauze as he waves under the at sign at Bridgeport Hospital, according to photos taken Thursday morning.

Dominick thanks first responders from his hotel room. Matthew McDermott

Dominick is currently recovering at Bridgeport Hospital. GoFundMe

“Thank You, [Love] Dominick” the sign declares, next to images of police cars and badges.

The boy was playing in his backyard in Bridgeport on Sunday when an 8-year-old allegedly snatched gasoline and a lighter from a shed before coaxing the child to come near him — and chucking the flaming ball at him, according to his sister, Kayla Deegan.

The boy was burned by an eight-year-old bully. GoFundMe

The 8-year-old bully reportedly has a history of picking on Krankall but his mother has failed to take action to stop it, she said.

Dominick was still recovering with injuries at Bridgeport Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

A child holds a sign for Dominick outside his hospital room. Matthew McDermott

Dominick was met with a “Parade of Heroes” today in Bridgeport. Matthew McDermott