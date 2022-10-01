Conn. Dem Christine Maine claims cops join force for sex and to ‘beat people up’

A Connecticut Democratic candidate is facing sharp criticism after accusing police officers of joining the force to “beat people up” — and so they could “have sex with women attracted to the uniform.”

Christine Maine, who is running for state General Assembly in Putnam, told WINY radio that several officers admitted they signed up for the job because it offered perverted perks.

“Some of them joined the police department because they wanted to beat people up with impunity,” she said. “They wanted to have sex because the uniform attracted women, and they wanted to speed.”

The first-time candidate also said most police are “combative with citizens.”

“I don’t even know how to respond about what was just said,” incumbent Republican Rick Hayes, a retired Putnam police chief and Maine’s opponent, said after the tirade.

The comments sparked outrage across the state, and may even cost her endorsements just weeks before the election.

Christine Maine said that she heard from members of the force that they joined with bad intentions.

“We will be putting a question on the agenda for our Oct. 6 meeting. It will be a simple question, ‘Do you wish to continue endorsing Christine Maine as a candidate for the 51st District State Representative position?’” Scott Pempek, chairman of the Putnam Democratic Town Committee, told WINY Talk Show.

The Putnam committee, as well as neighboring Killingly and Thompson Democratic town committees, have asked Maine to abandon her bid for General Assembly, but the outspoken candidate has refused.

“The one thing that I did get confirmation on is that her name will not be off the ballot,” Pempek said.

Even sitting elected Democrats have encouraged her to drop out.

Rival Hayes was baffled by Maine’s comments.

“I told her it might be wise to step down,” Sen. Cathy Osten (D-Sprague) told the New Haven Register. “That’s her decision to make.”

The outlet noted that lawn signs and banners supporting Maine have disappeared.

Bob Stefanowski, the Republican candidate for Connecticut governor, said Maine’s accusations were “incredibly disturbing,” “crass” and “unsubstantiated.”

As criticism rolled in, Maine called WINY to explain herself, claiming her statement was based on years of experience as a magistrate in Virginia, where she closely worked with officers who were seeking search and arrest warrants.

She was “shocked” by their admissions, she said. Maine has not apologized.

Maine did not respond to request for comment by The Post.