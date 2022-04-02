Coney Island opening day marks Cyclone roller coaster’s 95th birthday

It’s only April but it already feels like summer in Coney Island.

The fabled amusement district kicked off its 2022 season Saturday as intrepid patrons screamed their lungs out, rode the word-famous Cyclone roller coaster and spun like tops on other rides throughout Luna Park.

They were joined by carnie barkers on stilts and other freaks and geeks that make Coney Island famous. The annual egg cream christening of the Cyclone was also held, marking the landmark coaster’s 95th birthday. Some of the park’s proceeds Saturday will be donated to local charities.

A person on stilts walks across the pathway on the opening day of Coney Island. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

April 2 marked the 2022 opening day for Brooklyn’s beloved amusement park. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

The Cyclone roller coaster celebrated its 95th birthday. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

Children enjoy the swings at Coney Island on opening day. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post

Theme park attendees wait for a ride to start on opening day of Luna Park. Daniel William McKnight for NY Post