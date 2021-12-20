A compactor fire broke out inside the News Corp. building in Midtown late Sunday – weeks after an arsonist torched the Christmas tree displayed outside, officials said.

The blaze began around 9:30 p.m. on the compactor level of the building on Sixth Avenue near West 48th Street, the FDNY said.

The fire drew 26 units, including 84 fire and EMS personnel, to the scene, according to the fire department.

One civilian was hurt but refused medical attention, officials said.

The fire was placed under control just after 10:30 p.m. The cause was unclear.

The incident came about two weeks after Craig Tamanaha, 49, allegedly lit a piece of cardboard and used it to ignite the artificial Christmas tree outside the building – causing about $500,00 in property damage.

Tamanaha, who is homeless, was freed without bail during his arraignment.

