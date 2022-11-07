Commuters fed up with NYC subway crime say they’re voting Lee Zeldin for gov

Some Big Apple commuters fed up with crime underground said Monday they are planning to vote for Lee Zeldin for governor because they’re tired of looking over their shoulder every time they get on the subway.

“Hochul won’t clean up the subway,” Philipp Pendel, 53, told The Post at the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

“Me and my mom are on food stamps, but I still won’t let her take the subway by herself,” he said. “If she needs to go somewhere, I will ride the subway with her, or we will pay for a cab. It’s expensive paying for cabs, but it’s better than letting her take the subway.”

Zeldin — a onetime long-shot Republican candidate who is now neck-and-neck with Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul after running on a tough-on-crime platform — has vowed to make crime-fighting a top priority if he’s elected.

And it’s a message that has resonated with even longtime city Democrats.

Rep. Lee Zeldin has vowed to make tackling crime a top priority if he’s elected. James Keivom

Incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul has shrugged off crime concerns, saying recent events have been sensationalized. Douglas Healey

“I’ve always been a Democrat voter, but I am willing to take a chance on Zeldin to see if he can fix the crime,” said Rachael Rosado, a 43-year-old medical assistant who lives near Harlem, to The Post outside of Manhattan’s 96th Street station.

“Crime was bad before Hochul, and it’s still bad. I don’t think Hochul caused the crime problem, but I don’t think she can fix it, either,” Rosado said.

Earlier Monday, Hochul brushed off crime concerns when asked about them at a campaign stop and accused Zeldin of “hyperventilating” over the key issue.

“He has been hyperventilating, trying to scare people for months, and New Yorkers are onto it. All the legitimate media organizations have called him out for what he is doing, fear-mongering,” Hochul told reporters.

When asked about the quote, Rosado said real New Yorkers know crime is an issue and accused Hochul, a native of upstate Buffalo, of being “dishonest.

Rachael Rosado, a longtime city Democrat, said she’s voting for Zeldin because she’s concerned about crime. Matthew McDermott

“People who live in and pay taxes in New York know crime is a real problem for us,” said Rosado, who relies on the subway to get around.

“There’s no fear-mongering. It’s clear as day there is crime everywhere.”

While transit crime is 4.2% lower than it was pre-pandemic, it’s up more than 40% this year compared to 2021 — and when low ridership numbers are taken into account, commuters are more likely to be the victim of a felony crime than they were in the past, data show.

The scene of a fatal stabbing at the 176th Street station in The Bronx. Christopher Sadowski

Chris Coluzzi, 59, was planning to vote for Hochul but said he’s now on the fence because he’s frustrated over her inability to take subway crime seriously.

“Hochul’s not admitting we have a real problem. She’s cherry-picking statistics on gun violence and ignoring the real problem about crime on the subway,” Coluzzi said at the 72nd Street station.

“I’ve been in New York for 23 years, and this is the first time I’ve felt unsafe on the subway, what with all the random punching, slashings and shovings. … It sounds crazy, but every time my wife takes the subway, I say goodbye to her like it could be the last time.”

The moment a man was recently shoved onto the subway tracks. DCPI

John, who declined to give his last name and works for the city Environmental Protection Agency, called subway crime “out of control.

“It’s dangerous down here. I don’t care what party they say is blowing it up and making it sound worse, but I know for a fact it’s dangerous down here,” said the straphanger, who was commuting through the Atlantic Avenue subway station.

“Hochul isn’t doing anything, so how about change and choose someone else? I’m voting for Lee Zeldin.”

Other commuters polled by The Post said they’re concerned about crime underground but not enough to vote for Zeldin because of his views on abortion, LGBTQ rights and other progressive issues.

“I would vote for Zeldin, but I don’t like his views on abortion. It’s a woman’s choice, not his,” said Christina Esposito, 40, a nanny who lives in Astoria.

“But if I vote for Kathy, she really, really, really gotta come through on subway crime… I take the subway every day, and it makes me nervous,” Esposito said.

“I’m a tough cookie, but I don’t feel safe on the subway.”

But Kathryn Schell, 37, said she’s more afraid of crossing the street with a baby carriage than she is taking the subway.

Kathryn Schell said she isn’t concerned about subway crime and plans to vote for Gov. Hochul. Matthew McDermott

“I would never vote for Lee Zeldin because of his positions on abortion, bail reform and transit funding. They’re just too right-wing,” said Schell, who lives in Harlem.

“I always vote straight Democrat. I would never vote for a Republican. I didn’t even vote for [Mayor Eric] Adams because I would consider him a Republican.”