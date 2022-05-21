Columbia U pressured administrator to favor foreign students: lawsuit

A Columbia University administrator was canned because she wouldn’t “bend” the rules to get international students through the doors of the school’s Teachers College, she claims in a lawsuit.

Yocasta Brens, who served as the director of the Office of International Student Services for Columbia’s Teachers College, said fellow administrator Portia Williams asked her in Fall 2019 to process immigration paperwork for prospective students “without the necessary documentation,” according to court papers.

The students, from South Africa, lacked “evidence of funding and full-time engagement in a prescribed program, as required by federal regulations,” Brens said in her Manhattan federal court lawsuit against the school.

Months later, Teacher’s College Provost Stephanie J. Rowley allegedly accused Brens of being “inflexible” with the federal requirements. Afterward, Brens filed a complaint under the school’s whistleblower policy.

International students, who frequently pay full tuition, can provide a key financial boost for colleges, said David Bloomfield, an education law professor at Brooklyn College and the CUNY Graduate Center.

Yocasta Brens served as the director of the Office of International Student Services for Columbia’s Teachers College. Linkedin

“International students are not only an economic engine for many higher ed institutions, but also, many believe, a human rights issue,” he said, noting they should be granted admission “within the law.”

Teachers College told Brens to certify international students as full-time, when they weren’t, extend immigration documents for those who didn’t qualify, and ignore a lack of proficiency in English, she charges in her lawsuit.

Brens charges that Dr. Portia Williams asked her in Fall 2019 to process immigration paperwork for prospective students “without the necessary documentation.”

Brens was fired, she said in the legal papers. She is seeking unspecified damages for being terminated “in retaliation” for her complaints, and in violation of the school’s whistleblower policy.

“As a standard practice, Teachers College does not comment on litigation,” a spokesperson said.