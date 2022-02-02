Columbia stabbing suspect Vincent Pinkney cried for ‘mommy’ after arrest

The ex-con and alleged gang member charged in the December stabbing rampage that left a Columbia University student dead cried out for his “mommy” following his arrest, court documents reveal.

Vincent Pinkney’s tearful Dec. 3 outburst in front of detectives interviewing him in the NYPD’s 26th Precinct was recorded on video, prosecutors disclosed in a filing obtained by The Post on Wednesday.

The footage shows the 25-year-old accused killer “crying and saying I am sorry. Saying he needs his mommy. Saying that he did bad and did good,” the court doc states.

A call the suspect made to his mom about an hour later was also captured on camera, as was a conversation he had with a detective about how his parents “love” him and how he “is not all evil,” according to the filing.

Pinkney — who has a lengthy rap sheet — was arraigned in Manhattan Supreme Court Wednesday on a five-count indictment including murder and attempted murder. He entered a plea of not guilty through his lawyer.

He’s accused of going on a horrifying 20-minute stabbing spree, starting at around 11 p.m. on Dec. 2, when he allegedly knifed Columbia University graduate student Davide Giri, 30, in the stomach in Morningside Park.

The Italian native, who was pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science, staggered out of the park and along West 123rd Street before collapsing near Amsterdam Avenue. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside hospital.

Vincent Pinkney is accused of stabbing Columbia graduate student Davide Giri in the stomach. Twitter / Davide Giri

Roberto Malaspina was allegedly Pinkney’s second victim during the stabbing rampage. Facebook

Pinkney then allegedly attacked Italian tourist Roberto Malaspina about 20 minutes later, stabbing him in the back and the abdomen on West 110th near Columbus Avenue. Malaspina, 27, was treated at a hospital and survived.

The assailant then ran into Central Park, where he ran into lawyer Gregory Johnson, 30, — and allegedly swung a kitchen knife at him without saying a word.

Johnson said he and his girlfriend flagged down cops outside the park and helped track down Pinkney, who sources said was caught with a white-handled boning knife with a 6-inch blade.

Pinkney is being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for April 20.