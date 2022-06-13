Columbia doc Robert Hadden, accused of sex abuse, pleads not guilty to new charge

Robert Hadden, the former Columbia University OBGYN who allegedly sexually abused dozens of patients over more than two decades, pleaded not guilty Monday to a new charge against him in Manhattan federal court.

Hadden, who remains free on $1 million bond ahead of his trial in September, entered the not guilty plea through his court-appointed attorney at the remote arraignment hearing.

The ex-Upper East Side gynecologist was hit with eight counts of enticement June 1 for allegedly convincing a victim to travel to New York state to “engage or attempt to engage in unlawful sexual activity” between 2000 and 2011.

The accused pervert was arrested by the feds in September 2020 and charged with sexually abusing six patients.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang’s wife Evelyn has accused the sick doctor of sexually assaulting her during her first pregnancy, though it’s unclear if she is one of the victims Hadden is charged with abusing.

The federal indictment came after Hadden, 64, struck a widely-panned 2016 plea deal in Manhattan state court that allowed him to walk without spending a day in jail for sexually abusing six patients.

The deal, which saw Hadden cop to just one count of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse, enraged his dozens of victims.

Hadden was charged with eight counts of enticement on June 1, 2022. AP Photo/John Minchillo

It was revealed in the federal case that the plea deal was inked because prosecutors in former Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s office were allegedly caught red-handed withholding evidence.

Hadden has not practiced medicine since 2012. In December, Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital reached a $71.5 million settlement with 79 former patients who accused the degenerate doc of molesting them.

He faces life in prison if convicted on all counts in his federal case.