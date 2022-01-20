CNN host Chris Cuomo’s testifies in Andrew Cuomo’s scandal

Video was released for the first time Thursday of Chris Cuomo’s testimony to state investigators probing his brother — where he openly admitted advising the then-governor on how to navigate the sexual harassment scandal while working as a journalist/host for CNN.

The since-fired “Cuomo Primetime” host’s interview with investigators was among the latest trove of footage and transcripts released by Attorney General Letitia James’ office related to the probe whose findings ultimately led Andrew Cuomo to resign as governor.

Wearing a pinstriped suit and tie, the younger Cuomo, 51, testified that he told the then-governor not to “go after” the women who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Cuomo also said he had advised Alec Baldwin — whom he described as a “very good friend” — to “stay out of it” when the actor offered to post a video railing against cancel culture in a bid to defend Gov. Cuomo.

“I know Alec Baldwin, so does Andrew … I have a very good friend who is named here who said, ‘Alec wants to talk about cancel culture.’ I asked him to stay out of it,” Chris Cuomo testified.

Disgraced ex-CNN anchor Chris Cuomo testified that he advised the then-governor on how to navigate the sexual harassment scandal. Courtesy of New York Attorney Ge

“I didn’t think Alec Baldwin weighing in was helpful or respectful to the situation,” he added. “And I was trying to help my brother, and it just didn’t seem that helpful to me.”

When asked if he’d spoken to Gov. Cuomo about the allegations and cancel culture, Cuomo testified that he told his older brother he couldn’t “ignore” the claims made by multiple women.

“I advised him that you cannot ignore these, that it’s not going to go away; not in our society, not in our media culture, and not in your party,” Cuomo testified.

Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN in December just days after the transcript was released and it emerged he had secretly aided the defense of his embattled older brother. Courtesy of New York Attorney Ge

“And that’s why you can’t go after your accusers. It’s not right. It’s not allowed. The only path is process. That’s the only path. Have things investigated. Have somebody independent who looks at this, and let people judge what they find.”

Chris Cuomo gave the testimony in July last year and a transcript of it was released in November.

He was fired by CNN in December just days after the transcript was released and it emerged he had secretly aided the defense of his embattled older brother.

According to transcripts, the CNN anchor pressed his sources for advance info on his brother’s case. Courtesy of New York Attorney Ge

Dozens of text messages showed Chris Cuomo and Melissa DeRosa, then Cuomo’s top aide, discussing how to respond to the mounting allegations from his brother’s accusers.

The CNN star pressed his news industry “sources” for advance information about upcoming reports on his brother, the documents showed.

He also tried to dig up dirt on at least one accuser, Anna Ruch, after she told the New York Times in March that the then-governor had made inappropriate advances during a wedding reception.

According to court records, Chris Cuomo told the New York governor not to go after the women who claim he had sexually assaulted them. Mark Lennihan/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“I have a lead on the wedding girl,” Chris Cuomo texted ­DeRosa just two days after Ruch’s allegations were made public.

During his testimony, Cuomo said his friend had “heard that maybe she had been put up to it.”