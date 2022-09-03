Clarkson Wilson arrested in murder of exotic dancer Imani Armstrong

A Brooklyn man has been arrested and charged with murder for gunning down an exotic dancer in Gramercy Park this week, sources said.

Clarkson Wilson, 44, who fathered at least one of Imani Armstrong’s three children, is accused of lying in wait for the young mom as she headed home from a second job at IHOP.

Armstrong was gunned down at 5 a.m. by a killer who snuck up behind her on East 14th Street and Irving Place and shot her in the head, authorities said.

Brooklyn man Clarkson Wilson was arrested for allegedly shooting Imani Armstrong in Gramercy Park this week. mami_chula1209/Instagram Wilson and Armstrong share at least one child together.

Wilson, who has more then 20 arrests on his rap sheet, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, the sources said.

It’s unclear what sparked Armstrong’s murder.

He has at least four prior complaints against him for alleged domestic violence stretching back to 2014, the sources added.

Armstrong was fatally shot while heading home from her second job at IHOP. Jefferson Siegel for NY Post

It was not immediately clear if any of the domestic violence complaints were made by Armstrong.

In April 2021, a woman accused Wilson of choking her after they began to argue, the sources said.

In Sept. 2014, Wilson’s then-wife told authorities he took her phone, choked her and pushed her into a wall. At the time, Wilson was living with his wife and her mother, the sources said.

Wilson was hauled into the 13th Precinct stationhouse Saturday morning for questioning in Armstrong’s killing, the sources said.

The Regional Recovery Task Force in Brooklyn, armed with a search warrant, took Wilson into custody, the sources said.