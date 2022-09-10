City official ‘optimistic’ that student vax mandate will go

The city may be poised to end its only COVID-19 vaccination mandate for school kids — which has sidelined athletes and others who won’t get jabbed, one lawmaker told The Post.

The city scrapped other requirements including daily student health screenings, but it’s held fast to the vaccination rule for football, basketball players and other athletes and those in “high risk” activities including marching band and cheerleading.

But City Councilman Joe Borelli, a Staten Island Republican, made a case to forgo the mandate in a meeting this week with Mayor Eric Adams, Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan and other officials.

“They seemed open to that change,” Borelli said adding he didn’t have a timeframe for when it might be lifted.

City rules required only Department of Education staffers to be vaccinated, not students in general.

The mandate is impacting both high-level athletes — even forcing some to leave the city — and those who play after-school sports or participate in extracurriculars in lower grades.

Parents have grown frustrated by their children not being able to participate in after-school sports due to vaccine mandates. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Ron Naclerio, a veteran basketball coach at Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated students mingle in school buildings all day, even in gym class.

“Once the bell rings after school, the non-vaccinated kid has to leave the building,” Naclerio said. “COVID is smart enough now to just wait until school’s over to come in the building? It’s ridiculous.”

Naclerio said some athletes were considering private or parochial schools so they could continue to play.

Basketball coach Ron Naclerio argues vaccinated and non-vaccinated students are safe to interact in schools. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

One city coach said he had a football player move to Texas in order to keep playing.

“It doesn’t add up. It doesn’t make sense. You’re punishing the child,” the coach said of the mandate.

Talibah Hicks said the vax requirement was one reason she decided to move this summer from Harlem to West Virginia where her 15-year-old son, Robert Livingston, can play basketball.

Parent Cindy Saleh claims children are being punished for not being vaccinated. AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

“He’s loving it down here,” Hicks said.

Cindy Saleh said the mandate was preventing her 10-year-old son, Yousef, from playing after-school sports at PS 76 in Long Island City.

“I think it’s ridiculous. These are children who are together in their classrooms all day everyday. Yet they’re penalized and not permitted to play sports because they’re not vaccinated,” Saleh said.

Parents are planning a rally against the mandate Thursday outside the DOE headquarters in Manhattan.

A spokesman for Adams wouldn’t comment on the meeting with Borelli.

“We are always willing to sit down with elected officials and members of the community and hear their concerns. We will continue to follow the advice of the health experts to guide our response to COVID-19 and ensure the health and safety of all New Yorkers,” Fabien Levy said.