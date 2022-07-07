City Hall, Gov. Kathy Hochul to negotiate details of NY class size bill: Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed suspicions on Thursday that City Hall is in negotiations with Gov. Kathy Hochul regarding a costly class-size reduction bill passed by the state Legislature.

“She’s given us an opportunity to further talk and negotiate to make sure we can find the right level, because this is hundreds of millions of dollars that we’re talking about,” Adams said at an unrelated press conference in Brooklyn.

“We want to make sure that we use our dollars correctly,” he added.

The legislation, to be phased in over five years, would limit most kindergarten through third-grade classes to 20 students; fourth through eighth grade to 23 students; and high school to 25 students — target class sizes originally proposed by the city Department of Education more than a decade ago.

Adams suggested the administration could focus its efforts on some schools that could most benefit from fewer students in a classroom.

“Our position is let’s make sure we reduce class sizes in those schools that are in need of smaller classes because they’re hurting academically,” he said.

The legislation has been criticized for how it could impact classes where one or two more students want to enroll in an accelerated high school course, or in-demand programs like the specialized schools that parents said have some of the larger classrooms in the five boroughs. Gifted and Talented classes are also on average larger than general education classes, The Post has reported.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that City Hall is working with Gov. Kathy Hochul on a class-size reduction bill that was passed by the Legislature. Paul Martinka

Adams was optimistic about the future of the legislation — backed by the city’s powerful teachers union, the United Federation of Teachers, and its premise frequently cited as a top priority for parents.

“We’re looking to make sure we can come up with a win-win,” he said. “I believe we’re going to get there.”

The bill passed almost unanimously last month in the legislature — and its sponsor, state Sen. John Liu, who chairs the committee on New York City education, continued to stand by it at a local schools meeting in Queens on Wednesday night.

The ink is barely dry on a companion bill to extend mayoral control for a short time that Hochul signed last week — but Liu suggested any further extensions could depend on how Adams handles a class-size mandate.

Adams said Hochul is giving his office the opportunity to negotiate to make sure that “we use our dollars correctly.” AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

“Mayoral control comes up again in two years,” Liu said. “So this is going to be a factor: How the city is able to comply with court mandates, state law, and effectively use the money it was provided from the state budget?”

State lawmakers have repeatedly denied that the class-size bill is an unfunded mandate, after the state has increased its contributions to city schools — making good on an early-2000s ruling that New York City students were denied a sound, basic education.

In the aftermath of the “Campaign for Fiscal Equity” lawsuit, DOE officials submitted an interim plan including preliminary class size targets to the New York State Education Department.

“The numbers came from — guess what — the DOE,” Liu said, to help determine how much funding the city needed from the state budget. “We maybe have some short-term memories here.”

State Sen. John Liu — the bill’s sponsor — has continued to defend it. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Liu on Thursday said he sees negotiations between Adams and Hochul “as a good sign that City Hall is finally taking this seriously, as opposed to saying no, or disingenuously calling it an unfunded mandate,” he told The Post.

And while he supported the administration first lowering class sizes where instruction is suffering the most, he said the DOE could take the phase-in period to start planning for all overcrowded classrooms.

“I reject the notion that because there are some schools that are doing well, that those schools could continue to live with excessively large class sizes,” Liu said.

“Even if kids are overall doing well in a class of 35, I have no doubt they would do even better if their classes were limited to 25,” he added. “The intent is that the DOE should set up a second section of that class.”

The governor’s office on Thursday did not commit to signing the bill, nor requesting tweaks to be voted on by the state legislature next session.

“Governor Hochul is committed to helping ensure that every student in New York receives a world-class education, and we are reviewing the legislation,” said Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokesperson for the governor.