City corrections officer ‘stomped out’ in brutal attack on Rikers Island

A city correction officer had to get 17 stitches on his face after being “stomped out” by an inmate while delivering meals on Rikers Island, sources and union officials said Thursday.

The guard was attacked after he intervened when an inmate — identified by sources as 47-year-old Edwin Duclosel — threatened a fellow CO inside the Anna M. Kross Center at the troubled lockup Wednesday, according to the correction officers’ union.

The officer tried to calm Duclosel down, but the inmate allegedly turned on him and lashed out, union officials said.

The inmate allegedly punched the guard numerous times and kicked him in the face after he fell to the floor, a union spokesman said.

Gruesome photos obtained by The Post show four sets of stitches above and below the officer’s right eye.

The officer broke his cheekbone and needed 17 stitches due to the assault.

The inmate who attacked the officer was remanded in November 2022.

He was hospitalized for cuts to his face and a broken cheekbone, according to the union.

Duclosel has been held at the problem-plagued jail without bail on felony assault charges since November 2022. It wasn’t immediately clear if he would face charges over Wednesday’s attack.

“It may be a new year, but yesterday’s brutal and unprovoked assault on our Correction Officer, who was simply doing his job, shows that the inmates are as emboldened as ever to lash out because they know there are no meaningful consequences for their violent crimes committed in jail,” Correction Officers Benevolent Association president Benny Bosco said in a statement.

The city Department of Correction did not immediately comment Thursday.