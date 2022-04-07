City attorney says she was fired for views on mask mandates

Big Apple mom Daniela Jampel said Thursday she’s “extremely confident” that she was canned from her city lawyer job for speaking out against masks — but that she will not sue over the ouster.

The first lengthy public statement came days after Jampel, who crashed a City Hall press conference on Monday to call out Mayor Eric Adams for not ending the toddler mask mandate, was subsequently fired from her role as assistant corporation counsel.

“There are 400,000 people who work for the City of New York,” she wrote on Twitter. “Every single one of them deserves the ability, as private citizens, to speak about matters of public concern and regardless of her stance on a given issue.

“I am extremely confident that the decision to terminate my employment was a result of my constitutionally protected speech regarding my views on mask mandates,” she wrote.

City sources have told The Post she was terminated for a since-deleted tweet saying her job as a city attorney entailed defending “cops who lie in court, teachers who molest children, prison guards who beat inmates.”

Daniela Jampel called out Mayor Eric Adams for not ending the toddler mask mandate. Twitter/Daniela Jampel

Still, Jampel, who earlier this week told The Post she had retained counsel, said Thursday she will not sue the city over her termination.

“I am intimately familiar with the litigation process and have decided that I do not want to put my family, friends, and colleagues through a protracted legal battle,” she wrote in her statement.

“My focus continues to be on my family and especially on my children, who continue to suffer from over two years of pandemic restrictions,” she said.

Jampel is a mother of three children, including a toddler in public pre-K, and had been out on maternity leave for the past eight months while speaking out against pandemic-era restrictions.

Adams has said he was told of the Law Department’s decision to can the corporation counsel before she confronted him at Monday’s press conference.