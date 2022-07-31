Circle Line canine cruise sends furry friends sailing around NYC

It was all paws on deck on the Circle Line Saturday, which hosted its first cruise for canines — along with their human counterparts.

The Pawsitively Perfect Pup Cruise set sail from Pier 83 with 245 people and 141 dogs on board, taking in sights like the Statue of Liberty, High Line Park, Hudson Yards and One World Trade.

Chelsea resident Laura Kaplan and Ozzy, her two-year-old dachshund, went along for the ride.

Ozzy even brought a date: his ‘girlfriend’ Scout, a 3-year-old dachshund.

“This is their first cruise together. They’re neighbors. He’s madly in love with her,” said Kaplan.

“Scout is playing it cool,” quipped Scout’s owner, Zoe Teper.

All proceeds from ticket sales went to North Shore Animal League America, organizers said.

French Bulldog Peppa and Gabby Garcia enjoy the view of the Statue of Liberty.

It was a dog day afternoon all around the waters of Manhattan. Kathianne Boniello / New York Post

This pup couldn’t be any more excited to be out on the water. Kathianne Boniello / New York Post

Pat and Nelson Bohorquez from Flushing brought Max, their 1-year-old golden doodle, who donned an American flag bandana for the occasion.

“He’s an extremely nervous dog and we can’t take him anywhere, so we are so surprised he loves it,” said Pat about Max’s pawsitive experience.

Dogs were pampered with treats, bandanas and dollops of whipped cream served in cups. There was even a ‘poop deck’ and a fire hydrant area with astroturf for them to do their business.

“The demand has been off the charts; I think we’re definitely going to do it again,” said Phil Whitney, Circle Line’s senior vice president of sales and marketing.