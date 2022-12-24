Christmas Eve Central Park proposal adds holiday sparkle

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to get engaged in the greatest city in the world.

Mohit Khanna popped the question on Chrismas Eve to his girlfriend of five years, Preeti Walia, overlooking Bow Bridge, one of the most iconic and romantic spots in Central Park.

The 42-year-old got down on one knee with a Tacori round-cut sparkler “with tiny diamonds on the band” surrounded by rose petals, candles and the park’s 20-acre lake.

The future groom put thought into where to make his proposal.

“I did not want to pick a building or anything that can move or be replaced in the future,” he told The Post. “I wanted it to be something natural and I thought, ‘Central Park will be there forever.’”

It’s the bride-to-be’s first time in the Big Apple.

The two were together for five years.

Khanna, a native of India, is a director of sales at the New York-based firm McKinsey & Company, and travels to the city often. However, Walia, 36, an Oakland native and senior finance manager at Twitter, had never before been to New York.

The lovebirds were introduced via friends in San Francisco, where they live. Khanna started thinking she was the one when he discovered they shared the same birthday, July 31.

“It was a realization along the way that helped me decide to marry her,” he said, “as we have common values, goals and interests in life.”