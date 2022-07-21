Chris Cuomo to give first TV interview since CNN fired him

Former CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo next week will sit down for his first TV interview since he was fired by the cable news channel last year.

Cuomo, who was let go by CNN after it was learned he played an active role in strategizing the response to sexual harassment allegations leveled against his brother, then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, will appear on NewsNation this Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

The news was first reported by Mediaite.

In a brief promotional clip released by NewsNation, anchor Dan Abrams said that he will talk to Cuomo about “what he’s doing now, what he’s doing next.”

Abrams also said that Cuomo will be “answering the tough questions about his past.”

Chris Cuomo was fired by CNN last year after it was learned that he was part of his brother’s inner circle of advisers who were helping the then-governor with his communications strategy.

The CNN anchor’s intimate involvement in Andrew Cuomo’s public relations campaign came to light thanks to a report conducted by New York state Attorney General Letitia James.

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams will interview the embattled ex-CNN host on Tuesday at 9 p.m. Eastern time. Getty Images

Chris Cuomo will give his first live television interview since he was fired by CNN in December. SiriusXM

James’ report claimed that Chris Cuomo participated in strategy sessions aimed at helping the governor beat the sexual harassment scandal that eventually forced him to resign.

Chris Cuomo himself was accused of sexual misconduct by a young intern at ABC News who alleged that she was assaulted sometime in 2011. Cuomo has denied the allegation.

In December, Chris Cuomo was fired by his then-boss at CNN, network president Jeff Zucker.

Chris Cuomo was fired after it came to light that he was part of a circle of advisers who helped his brother Andrew beat back sexual harassment allegations. Getty Images for HBO

Weeks after the firing, Zucker would himself step down after it was learned that he had been carrying on a consensual relationship with his top marketing officer, Allison Gollust.

After a seven-month hiatus, Cuomo re-emerged on social media, where he is seen reporting on location from Ukraine.

Cuomo has referred to himself on Instagram as a “free agent” and his reps would not comment as to whether he has lined up another job with a news outlet.

Earlier this week, it was learned that Cuomo applied to be a volunteer firefighter in the Hamptons, but ultimately decided against going through with it because of the time commitment it would have required.