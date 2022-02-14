Chinatown murder suspect Assamad Nash remanded as prosecutors reveal victim was stabbed over 40 times

The homeless man accused of killing Christina Yuna Lee inside her Chinatown apartment was ordered held without bail at his Monday night arraignment after prosecutors claimed the fiend stabbed Yuna Lee more than 40 times.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge Jay Weiner granted the district attorney’s request to remand Assamad Nash, 25, who was charged with murdering the 35-year-old creative producer and leaving her butchered inside her bathtub after following her home early Sunday.

Prosecutors also charged Nash with sexually motivated burglary – shedding light on a potential motive in the grisly crime.

While arguing the government’s case, Assistant District Attorney Dafna Yoran said Nash attempted to deter police from entering Yuna Lee’s apartment by imitating a woman’s voice.

“We don’t need the police here – go away,” Nash told police, according to Yoran, as he barricaded himself inside the apartment for roughly an hour-and-a-half before NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit busted the door down.

The Chinatown killer, Assamad Nash is led in cuffs from the 5th Precinct in Chinatown Manhattan to his afternoon arrangement. Paul Martinka

Christina Yuna Lee was a 35-year-old creative producer. Linkedin

Once inside, police found Yuna Lee dead in her bathroom, naked from the waist up with over 40 stab wounds. Nash was located hiding under a bed with a stab wound to his torso and cuts to his hands and shoulder, prosecutors said.

A yellow-handled knife was found behind a dresser, Yoran said.

Chilling surveillance footage obtained by The Post shows Nash tailing Yuna Lee from the moment she returned home at about 4:20 a.m.

As the woman made her way up six flights of stairs to her apartment, Nash followed close behind and forced his way into the apartment just before the door closed.

Video surveillance obtained by the Post allegedly shows Assamad Nash follows Christina Yuna Lee into her apartment.

Christina Yuna Lee was found butchered inside her bathtub after Nash forced his way into her apartment. Instagram / Christina Lee

At about 4:22 a.m., Yuna Lee was heard screaming for help and a male voice responded “calm down I have a gun,” according to a criminal complaint.

The woman was still crying out for assistance when cops arrived at her building within just minutes of the first 911 calls from neighbors who heard the commotion, prosecutors said.

At one point, Nash tried to flee down the fire escape before retreating back inside when he was spotted by police.

Assamad Nash is arraigned in Manhattan Criminal court after being charged with the murder of Yuan Lee Christina. Curtis Means for DailyMail. Com

Nash had been living at the Bowery Mission homeless shelter at the time of Sunday’s slaying.

He has racked up at least a dozen arrests in New York and New Jersey dating back to 2012 and was free at the time on supervised release for a Jan. 6 arrest for criminal mischief.

He is due back in court on Thursday.