Child among those injured when boat capsizes in Hudson River near NYC

A boat with at least 12 people on board capsized in the Hudson River near Pier 84 in Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, leaving two of them in grave condition — including a young child, first responders and law-enforcement sources said.

The small boat went down sometime around 2:46 p.m., with people frantically yelling for help and a nearby ferry rushing over to pull victims from the water, a witness and sources said.

“I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were OK,” said Iaidy Garcia, who witnessed the accident from the New Jersey side of the river, to The Post by phone.

A boat capsized near Pier 84 in Manhattan leaving four people injured — including two in critical condition. Citizen

Rescue workers at the scene of where the boat carrying 12 people capsized. GriffinFrank/Fox and Friends

“The ferry saw them and moved close towards them, and they were the first ones to get to them, and then I saw a Coast Guard police officer go up to the ferry where the people were.”

The young child and a 20-year-old woman, both in grave condition, were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and Mt. Sinai Hospital, respectively, sources said.

Two women who were at the pier for a boat ride said they saw EMS officials trying to resuscitate the child as his mother screamed, “That’s my kid!”

“The child’s mom was really upset when they took him into the ambulance and they didn’t let her on the ambulance. She was crying,” said Sammie, 27, who declined to give her last name.

Tia, who also only provided her first name, said the scene was pure “chaos.

The boat went down in the Hudson River at about 2:46 p.m. Citizen

Rescue workers removing people from the river. WCBS

“She wanted to see her kid… and the police were like, ‘You need to let them do their job,’ and she was like, ‘That’s my kid!’ ” said Tia, 34.

“She wanted to be let on the ambulance. She said some things I know she didn’t mean. She was like, ‘Take me out’ or like something like that. She was just like really upset because it’s her child.”

A total of 11 people were taken to local hospitals, officials said.

“The [victims] were maybe halfway into the river,” said Garcia, 28.

Members of the NYPD’s Harbor, Scuba and Aviation units responded to the scene, along with the FDNY, cops and fire officials said.