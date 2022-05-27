Chief Jeffrey Maddrey back in one of NYPD’s top spots

NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey is back at one of the department’s most prestigious posts after being moved out of the spotlight just four months ago, The Post has learned.

Maddrey on Friday was named Chief of Patrol, a key spot in the NYPD’s executive ranks, replacing Chief Kathleen O’Reilly, who had only been in the post since January, according to a departmental memo obtained by The Post.

Sources had told The Post Maddrey has been eyeing his new assignment since before Mayor Eric Adams was sworn in — and bragged to members of the department after the election that the job was his under a new administration.

Maddrey, though, was later pushed into an assignment as Chief of Housing with controversy hanging over his head about his involvement in helping a retired cop cleared of gun charges in Brooklyn.

“Huge f–k you to O’Reilly,” one source said to The Post, adding “housing is a dumping ground.”

NYPD Chief of Patrol Kathleen O’Reilly had recently served as Transit Chief before her promotion earlier this year. Daniel William McKnight

“You either go there as a placeholder before something better comes up or go there after you were dumped from something better.”

The NYPD confirmed the shakeup in a Friday night statement.

“Chief Maddrey is one of the best-known leaders in the NYPD and he has managed to blend his talents as an effective crime-fighter with his deep passion for community policing in a way that has touched so many police officers and citizens,” NYPD Commissioner Sewell said in a statement.

Sewell said O’Reilly “has taken on every challenge that has come her way from leading the protection of Pope Francis on his 2015 visit to New York, to fighting crime in Harlem and Washington Heights and then taking on the challenge of protecting our transit system through the Pandemic and recovery.”

The department also announced two other executive moves.

Assistant Chief Ruben Beltran was appointed Commanding Officer of the NYPD’s Information Technology Bureau and Deputy Chief Kevin Williams is now the Commanding Officer of Patrol Bureau Queens South.