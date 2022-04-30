Cheryl Watson-Harris fired from Georgia superintendent job

Ex-Chancellor Richard Carranza’s second-in-command — who ditched NYC schools at the height of the pandemic — has been fired from her top educrat job in Georgia.

Cheryl Watson-Harris, who served two years as Carranza’s first deputy chancellor, was abruptly axed last week after nearly two years as superintendent of DeKalb County schools, a 93,000-student district in suburban Atlanta.

The DeKalb County school board’s relationship with Watson-Harris had “been deteriorating for some time,” it said in a press release.

“The board lost confidence in Mrs. Watson-Harris’s ability to provide the leadership the district needs in the face of significant challenges.”

The discord came to a boiling point after students at Druid Hills HS released a scathing video showing extensive water damage, mold, electrical hazards and sewage overflow in a picnic area for seniors. Despite the crumbling conditions, the school was removed from a priority list for repairs, even though the district had access to roughly $400 million in federal funds for repairs.

Cheryl Watson-Harris speaks to parents at a Town Hall meeting in March 2019. Robert Mecea

Watson-Harris said she was “blindsided” by her firing.

“I was unaware that my contract or employment would be discussed during yesterday’s meeting,” she said after the board voted 4-3 on Wednesday to cut ties. But a state senator claimed she had been told her three-year contract would not be renewed.

Watson-Harris, who made $241,000 in NYC, left in June 2020, as the city Department of Education struggled with plans to reopen buildings after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“The board lost confidence in Mrs. Watson-Harris’s ability,” Dekalb County said in a statement. DeKalb County Schools District

She boasted in her application, “Under the leadership of my team the city has seen record gains in proficiency rates in both ELA and math.” Former DOE test analyst Fred Smith said the city had not made such gains, and blasted her claim as “ridiculous.”

“We tried to warn them,” said Karen Ames, a former Bronx superintendent who was pushed aside when Carranza and Watson-Harris took over. Ames called the firing of her former boss “karma.”

In what critics called hypocrisy, Watson-Harris enrolled her own children in elite and less diverse NYC schools, despite Carranza’s stance that selectivity resulted in segregation.

Watson-Harris made $325,000 annually in DeKalb, with a $1,500 expense account, $600-a-month car allowance, and a $12,000 a year supplemental retirement contribution.

District spokesman Donald Porter said her contract was set to run through June 2023. He would not disclose what “severance payments” the board said she would receive.