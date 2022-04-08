Chaos plagues NYC’s Rikers Island, machete and knives found

An inmate was left slashed and covered in blood in an attack at Rikers Island, as violence continues to plague the notorious jail complex, The Post has learned.

The inmate, who is in his 30s and a member of the Bloods gang, was allegedly attacked by two rival gang members, Raheem Patterson and Khallid Garris, Thursday afternoon at the George R. Vierno Center, internal records show.

When a correction officer intervened and deployed pepper spray to break up the fracas, Garris, who is being held on murder charges, ran into his cell where staffers found a large pocket knife stashed inside of a peanut butter jar, the records say.

Recently, a machete was found at the Otis Bantum Correctional Center and jailhouse sources say such weapons are “unheard of in the jail.”

“Everybody seems to be getting more bold. The slashing happened with a real knife. This is unheard of in the jails,” the veteran source said, referring to the makeshift weapons that are typically used to commit violence at the jail.

“Never in my career have I ever seen anything like this. We don’t know how these are getting inside the building… someone is going to get killed.”

An image was taken of three inmates grinning while one was brandishing a machete at Rikers Island.

An image that shows three inmates grinning inside of a cell at OBCC shows one of them clutching the machete but the detainee holding the weapon was discharged in January, sources said.

“There is no telling how long it’s been in the building,” the source said.

Last week, more than 50 scalpel blades were found wrapped in black electrical tape behind a toilet in the male visitor’s bathroom, records show.

More than 50 blades were found last week at Rikers.

When Mayor Eric Adams took office and appointed Commissioner Louis Molina to helm the Department of Correction, he promised to bring safety and order back to Rikers Island but jailhouse sources say chaos and violence is still running rampant.

For months, the jail has been embroiled in a crisis that has left detainees without critical services, such as medical care, and inmates and staff alike in danger.

The DOC didn’t immediately return a request for comment.