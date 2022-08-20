Central Park sucker puncher leaves two hurt: cops

An unhinged man ran amok in Central Park, sucker-punching a 34-year-old Colombia native in the face and then knocking over an 83-year-old Asian woman while making his getaway, police said.

The unprovoked attack took place on 62nd Street and Center Drive in Central Park at about 9:45 a.m., the NYPD said.

The suspect, dressed in black, clocked his first victim in the mouth. Then, “when he tried to flee, he pushed the 83-year-old to the ground,” an NYPD spokesman said.

The stunned woman hit her head and was taken to Cornell Hospital for observation, the spokesman said.

The 34-year-old man, who hails from Colombia and resides on Long Island, declined medical attention, cops said.

There were no arrests. Police at this time do not believe the incident was a hate crime.

The attack comes on the heels of a shocking episode in the Bronx where a sex fiend allegedly sucker-punched a stranger into a coma.