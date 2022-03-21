Central Park hit by arsonist as authorities put out small blazes: FDNY

A string of fires that appeared to be intentionally set once again broke out in Central Park early Monday, authorities said.

The fires — which were the second series of suspicious blazes in the park this month — started around 2:35 a.m. in the park’s wooded Ramble across from Bow Bridge, police said.

Patrol officers were able to douse the blazes using fire extinguishers and buckets, cops said.

An FDNY spokesman said they believe someone set the fires, though it wasn’t clear if they were set by the same person who lit fires on both sides of the park’s nearby West Drive in the first week of March.

FDNY firefighters battled several small fires during the early morning of March 21, 2022. Robert Miller

According to the FDNY, this is the second time this month that fire has burned in Central Park. Robert Miller

An FDNY spokesman said they believe someone set the fires, though it wasn’t clear if they were set by the same person who lit fires during the first weeks of March. Robert Miller

Police say that the fires started around 2:35 a.m. in the park’s wooded Ramble across from Bow Bridge. Robert Miller