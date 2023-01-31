Cellphones, ping-pong, haircuts among perks for NYC migrants

Thousands of migrants who illegally crossed the US’s southern border recently and claimed asylum are enjoying a slew of free perks in New York City.

Mayor Eric Adams — warning that the Biden administration’s border policies could cost the city more than a mind-boggling $1 billion because of the influx — has begged the White House to help the Big Apple bear the burden, to no avail.

Here are some of the benefits that come along with being an asylum-seeker in the Big Apple.

Courtesy of the city:

Lodging, including rooms at the $300-a-night, three-star Watson Hotel in the heart of Manhattan, with private bathroom and shower, or communal living for single men at the newly opened Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook.





Staying at the ritzy 3-star Watson Hotel is free for NYC migrants. Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Three hot meals a day, including rice, meat and beans and “snacks between meals like cookies,’’ a migrant at the terminal told The Post on Tuesday.

Transportation, including daily free MetroCards good for two rides from sites such as the Watson. At the more isolated Brooklyn terminal, there is a free bus offered to the Barclays Center downtown, and every person receives a daily round-trip ferry ticket.

Many migrants have camped out outside the Watson Hotel after refusing their less lavish lodgings.

Food for migrants is free from the city.



Recreation at the terminal includes ping pong tables, five large-screen TVs and a treadmill, as well as access to free international calls and WiFi. At the former city facility on Randall’s Island, there were city-provided Xboxes.

Health care, which the city says includes “urgent-care services and sign-up for health coverage.’’ City officials declined to elaborate.

Education for migrant kids at public city schools.

Courtesy of private groups: