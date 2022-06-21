Cell phone crook forces boy, 6, others into closet: video

A Brooklyn cellphone store crook forced a 6-year-old boy and other customers into a closet at gunpoint last week, disturbing video shows.

Footage released late Monday shows the suspect walking into the T-Mobile store on Avenue X near West 1st Street in Gravesend minutes before the store’s closing at 8 p.m. June 16.

He kept a bag over one hand that he held close to his face as customers continued to shop inside — including the young boy who walked right up to the suspect, the video shows.

Another person can be seen in the video moving the child back.

The suspect then ordered the customers to get down on the floor, as he displayed a silver gun with a black handle.

The video shows them backing away — at which time he demanded that they get inside a closet.

The robber entered the store around closing time. DCPI

The robber wielded a silver gun with a black handle. DCPI

He took about a hundred phones before fleeing. DCPI

“Don’t be a hero,” he allegedly snarled.

He grabbed about 100 phones before fleeing on foot, cops said.

No injuries were reported.