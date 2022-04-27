Catsimatidis offers $10K reward after armed robbery at store

Billionaire supermarket mogul John Castimatidis said Wednesday he’s offering a $10,000 reward for the armed thugs who walked off with $4,000 from one of his Big Apple grocery stores.

A fired-up Castimatidis said during a press conference that he’s fed up with crime in the city and said the final straw was the April 16 robbery at an Upper East Side outlet that left his employees “shaken up.”

“They went into one of our stores, tied up our manager and one of our cashiers and with guns to their heads opened up the safe,” he said.

“Enough is enough,” Castimatidis railed. “We gotta straighten out our city and we’re putting our foot down and we’re mad as hell and we’re not going to take it anymore.”

According to police, the two thieves made off with about $4,000 after the robbery at the supermarket at 89th Street and Lexington Avenue, during which they pulled a gun and tied up the 34-year-old victim.

The thieves remain on the loose, police said.

Catsimatidis said other stores in the chain have also been hit by robbers and shoplifters and blamed lenient state bail reform measures for releasing crooks to strike again.

“At what point do you throw away the key?” he asked. “Three strikes and you’re out? One strike and you’re out? No, ok? You show these people, four, five, six, seven, eight.

“There’s 3,000 criminals on the streets of New York committing 90 percent of the crime,” he said. “Put them away if they can’t live like human beings. Eight and half million people deserve to be safe.”

Castimatidis owns the Gristedes supermarket chain, among other holdings.