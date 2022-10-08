Carolyn Maloney’s FDNY coat heading to 9/11 museum

Rep. Carolyn Maloney’s fireman’s coat will be donated to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York City in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Maloney famously wore the custom-made coat on behalf of first responders to pressure the federal government into fully funding the permanent authorization of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

Maloney wore the bunker gear to speeches and press events for months. It even made an appearance at the 2019 Met Gala. The funding bill, which she sponsored, was signed by President Trump in July 2019.

“Three years ago, I vowed to wear the coat until my bill giving health care and compensation to 9/11 responders and survivors was signed into law, and for six months through rain, sleet, snow, and heat, I kept this jacket on to never forget the heroes and to never forget the help they needed,” Maloney told The Post.

Reps for the museum said they had been trying to get their hands on the jacket for years to be part of a wing dedicated to the legislative battles to secure health care for those suffering from 9\11 related illnesses.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney wore her FDNY jacket while meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at LaGuardia International Airport on Sept. 11, 2022. Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock

Plans for the museum to get the coat earlier this year were briefly upended by a surprise primary Maloney faced against fellow Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler. Maloney ultimately lost the race and will leave Congress next year after 30 years in office.

“I think it’s one of most resonant examples,” said Jan Ramirez, the chief curator of the museum adding that the jacket “personified the dedication of our elected officials.”