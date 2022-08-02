Carolyn Maloney believes Joe Biden won’t run for re-election in 2024

Rep. Carolyn Maloney doesn’t think president Joe Biden will run for reelection in 2024.

“I don’t believe he’s running for re-election,” Maloney declared Tuesday night during the NY1 three-way debate for New York’s 12th congressional district against Rep. Jerry Nadler and lawyer Suraj Patel.

Biden’s poll numbers have been abysmal.

A recent Gallup poll found 60% of Americans disapprove of his job performance – the lowest rating of any modern president including ex-Presidents Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump.

Americans also blame the commander in chief for policies that have led to a dismal economy rife with inflation, rising gas and housing prices.

Maloney’s frankness could serve as a warning for fellow Democrats backing away from Biden heading into this November’s midterm elections.

New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney said she doesn’t think president Joe Biden will run for re-election in 2024. AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Poo

A senior member of the US House of Representatives, she’s also the moderate candidate of the three Democratic primary candidates vying to rep the newly created 12th district.

Nadler, answering the same question, “Should President Biden run again in 2024?” was less direct but would not commit to backing his party’s de facto leader.

“It’s too early to say,” Nadler said. “It doesn’t serve the purposes of the Democratic Party to deal with that until after the midterms.”

Patel answered, “Yes.”