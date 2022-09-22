Career criminal indicted for attack on ‘hero’ NYC subway worker

A career criminal with more than 40 busts on his rap sheet was arraigned on felony assault charges Thursday for allegedly pummeling a hero MTA subway worker in The Bronx.

Alexander Wright, 49, will remain at Rikers Island on $5,000 bail following his arraignment on two counts of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault in the vicious Aug. 11 beatdown.

Wright — who is accused of slamming subway cleaner Anthony Nelson to the ground, breaking his bones — had dodged justice so many times in the past that officials dubbed him the poster boy for the state’s broken criminal justice system.

In the latest case, Wright allegedly beat Nelson, 35, after the MTA employee tried to stop him from harassing passengers at the Pelham Bay Park train station.

“The defendant approached the employee and assaulted him, causing serious injuries,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said in a statement Thursday. “This was unconscionable. Anyone who assaults a transit worker will be held accountable.”

The well-meaning transit worker suffered a broken collarbone and a dislocated nose in the attack.

His sister previously told The Post that Nelson “wants this guy behind bars,” referring to Wright. Nelson’s mom, meanwhile, called Wright “a menace to society.”

“If you look at his history you’ll throw up,” Robert Kelley, vice president of the transit workers union, said of Wright after his arrest. “The system has let society down. At the end of the day, these are all similar cases of assault.”

The career criminal’s history includes a caught-on-video attack on a 55-year-old Asian woman in Lower Manhattan in June 2021 and, one month later, allegedly hurling scalding coffee at two traffic agents in the borough.

Cops said Wright, whose nickname is “Disney,” had been living at a homeless shelter on Wards Island, and had the subject of three prior “emotionally disturbed person” reports.

He’s due back in court on the attack on Nelson on Nov. 3.