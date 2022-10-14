Career criminal busted in NYC robbery of USPS mail carrier

A homeless career criminal with several dozen prior arrests was busted this week for allegedly robbing a USPS mail carrier and threatening to punch her, cops said.

Mya Mariani, 44 — who has racked up 76 unsealed arrests in the Big Apple — approached the 36-year-old employee and snatched some packages from her mail cart on Schenectady Avenue near Lincoln Place around 10:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

When the worker asked Mariani to give the packages back, the alleged thief snapped, “B–h, get out [of my] f–ing face before I punch you in the face,” cops and police sources said.

She took off, but was arrested a short time later inside the train station at Schenectady Avenue and Eastern Parkway and found with five packages in her possession, cops and the sources said.

Mya Mariani, 44 was busted for allegedly robbing a postal worker in Brooklyn. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Mariani was charged with robbery as well as criminal possession of a controlled substance, since she had meth on her at the time, cops said.

Prior to the Thursday bust, Mariani was most recently nabbed on July 19 for allegedly stealing clothes from a Gap store in Washington Heights, cops said.

She was charged with petit larceny, authorities said. Online records indicate she was released on her own recognizance.

Records show that she was conditionally discharged in 2019 in connection to another petit larceny arrest.

Most of her busts are for petit larceny, though she has also been arrested for burglary and robbery, authorities said.