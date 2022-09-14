Cardi B donates $100K to NYC alma mater during surprise visit

For Cardi B, it’s always “Bronx Season.”

The hip-hop superstar walked into her former middle school auditorium Tuesday, much to the surprise and delight of its students.

Cardi B, who has a song called “Bronx Season,” was met with screams and applause several times as she spoke to The Alexander Macomb School in Morris Heights.

The cheers were amplified when she revealed she would be donating $100,000 for school programming.

The money will go toward performing arts tracts both throughout the school day and after school at IS 232, which Cardi B said could “change a lot in the school and in every school system.”

“Where do you want to be in a couple of years from now?” the South Bronx native asked the room of students. “Make sure you think longterm.”

Cardi B said the school served as a safe space for her during her middle school years and helped her transform into the Grammy-winning artist she is today.

“Kids in the Bronx have to grow up quickly do to our circumstances and our environment. While some young teens like around 11-13 still live in that Disney world, these kids have to grow up fast and QUICK,” she wrote on Instagram, adding she hopes her donation will keep students off the streets and out of troubled homes.

Cardi B plans on visiting other schools in Queens and Brooklyn in the coming weeks to reveal a special project she has been working on for two years, she said.

Under Mayor Eric Adams’ controversial budget plan, the Department of Education is projected to deal with a $10 billion deficit in the years to come.

According to UFT officials, Cardi B’s donation is nearly offsetting budget cuts New York City made to The Alexander Macomb School this year.

“@NYCMayor cut over $104k from IS 232’s budget. There’s no question @iamcardib is for the kids – this administration…that’s another story. #RestoreTheCuts,” the teacher’s union tweeted.