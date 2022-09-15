Cardi B arrives in NYC court for strip club brawl hearing

Cardi B appeared in Queens court Thursday dressed to the nines in a fitted cream-colored dress and matching heels over charges stemming from an alleged 2018 attack at a strip club.

The Bronx-raised “WAP” rapper strolled into Queens Superior Court sporting large sunglasses and her signature two-inch nails while surrounded by her legal team and body guard Thursday morning.

Asked how she was doing by a reporter, the 29-year-old star replied “Good” and flashed a quick wave before continuing on into the courtroom, according to footage obtained by The Post.

Inside the courtroom, she sat on a bench and tapped her foot nervously — but also chatted, laughed and turned to say “hi” to members of the media.

The hip hop heavyweight, who’s real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, faces two felony counts of attempted assault and misdemeanor charges stemming from her alleged involvement in a brawl at the Flushing strip club Angels in August 2018.

Cardi allegedly hurled a hookah and two champagne bottles at two bartender sisters and ordered her crew to attack them for supposedly sleeping with her rapper husband, Offset.

Cardi B wore a fitted cream-colored dress and matching heels. Dennis A. Clark

Over the course of the lengthy case — which has dragged on in part due to a failed plea agreement — Cardi has treated the courtroom hearings like a runway photo op, wearing flashy designer pants suits and furs.

In previous court appearances, she’s arrived decked out in brands like Salvatore Ferragamo and Louboutin, while carrying a $30,000 Hermès Birkin bag.